Kathryn Newton loves being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 27-year-old actress - who played Cassie Lang in 2023's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' - has fulfilled a long-held dream by becoming part of the money-spinning film franchise.

The Hollywood star told Empire magazine: "I started watching those movies when I was eight years old. So they're a big part of my life.

"Honestly, one of the biggest goals of my career was to be a Marvel superhero. I would do it forever if I could."

Despite this, Kathryn remains determined to try her hand at different roles and on-screen challenges over the coming years.

The actress was just four years old when she landed her first role in 'Bun-Bun', a short film for HBO, and she remains as enthusiastic about her work as she ever has been.

Recalling her debut appearance, Kathryn said: "I didn't even say my lines half of the time. I just thought I was dressing up."

Meanwhile, Kathryn previously admitted that her Marvel opportunity "came out of thin air".

The actress also acknowledged that casting director Sarah Finn changed the course of her life.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I had a meeting with Peyton Reed, our wonderful director, and it was really, really, really weird. It came out of thin air. That’s how it felt to me.

"I think Sarah Finn saw something in me a long time ago. I don’t know what she saw in me, but I was lucky enough to be cast in 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' and 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu', both of which were through Sarah Finn. There could be another one in there, but I think she’s the reason that I got introduced to the MCU. And then Peyton also believed in me.

"He saw me as Cassie Lang, and it just takes one person to change your life. And they both did."