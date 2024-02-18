Chris Brown claims he was disinvited from playing in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game because of his past domestic violence conviction.

The 'Under the Influence' singer - who pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault for beating then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 - took to his Instagram Story to share screenshots of emails he seemingly received from the basketball league, in which they discussed arranging his "travel" and "logistics" for the All-Star weekend, which began on Friday (16.02.24) in Indianapolis, Indiana, even including pictures of the blue uniform he'd wear as part of Lil Wayne's team.

But Chris then claimed he was told not to play because sponsor Ruffles didn't want to work with him.

He then wrote in one post: “I was asked by the NBA to play in the all star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do IT because of their sponsors like RUFFLES.

“At this point I’m sick of people bothering me and I’m tired of living in the past. I POSTED THE EMAILS SO YALL COULD SEE. (sic)"

The 34-year-old singer claimed the NBA still wanted him to be involved in some capacity, but he declined.

He continued: The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit court side… NOTHAPPENING.

“I ONLY GO WHERE IM APPRECIATED.(sic)"

Despite the claims by the 'Loyal' hitmaker - who has faced various other allegations of violence, and in 2017 was the subject of a five-year restraining order obtained by his former girlfriend Karrueche Tran - Ruffles insisted it hadn't been their decision to disinvite him from playing.

The sponsors told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column in a statement: “Ruffles sponsored last night’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, however Ruffles did not have any involvement in, nor visibility to, any player decisions or celebrity invite discussions.”