Take-Two is keen to do more games with Netflix.

The development studio teamed up with streaming giant Netflix to release the 'GTA Trilogy' onto the platform and in an earnings call, CEO Strauss Zelnick, admitted they would all "love" to work together again in the future.

He said: "We’d love to do more with Netflix. Who wouldn’t? As long as the consumers are happy to be there and as long as the economics of those arrangements make good sense."

Upon its launch in the middle of December, 'Grand Theft Auto' became Netflix's "biggest gaming launch" to date and CEO Greg Peters explained that the new avenue had become a "huge entertainment opportunity" for the service, which is known for its huge selection of television programmes and films.

He said: "Games is a huge entertainment opportunity. We're talking about $140 billion worth of consumer spend on games outside of China and outside of Russia. And from a strategic perspective, we believe that we can build games into a strong content category, leveraging our current core film and series by connecting members, especially members that are fans of specific IPs, with games that they will love.

"We increase engagement. We increase retention. We increase value delivered. Those all drive our core business metrics."