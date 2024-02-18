Richard E Grant joked the ‘Saltburn’ cast would strip during Sophie Ellis Bextor’s BAFTA performance.

The actor, 66, who played Sir James in the multi-nominated ‘Saltburn’, which famously ends with actor Barry Keoghan stripping fully naked to dance to Sophie’s 2001 ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ hit, said they were going to do their nude dance to the movement of a “windmill”.

He added on the red carpet ahead of the event on Sunday (18.02.24) at London’s Royal Festival Hall when asked about the film’s cast: “None of us are keeping our clothes on.

“If you look at where our group is going to be tonight, we’ve prearranged the whole choreographed thing.”

He added: “I’ve said during tonight we’re taking them all off again… I think it’s called The Windmill (dance.)”

The ‘Saltburn’ cast and its writer Emerald Fennell were said to have seats in the front rows of the ceremony, which was opened by Sophie, 44, playing ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’.

Richard added about his role in the film as an aristocratic dad who ends up devastated when his son dies: “I was so grateful to be offered a part, and that I got to keep my clothes on.”

He said about the reaction to the shock bath, grave and nude scenes in ‘Saltburn’: “A fair number of grandmothers have written to complain that they were told to watch this film for Christmas and their false teeth fell out.

“(But) it’s the way to go.

“Emerald has a skewed dark sense of humour, and I knew that, and I’ve known her since she was 13.

“The darkness and the way she dealt with sexual obsession – it was amazing.

“She was a bold storyteller (aged 13) and has written ever since. She could write.”