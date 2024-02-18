Tom Brady jetted to the Bahamas after his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was seen spending Valentine’s Day with her martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente.

The former NFL star, 46, made the trip with son Benjamin, 14, following news former Victoria’s Secret angel Gisele – from whom he split in 2022 – had been spotted kissing her jiu-jitsu trainer in Miami.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom shared a string of snaps of the holiday on his Instagram Story, and said alongside a snap of himself hitting a golf ball while wearing a backwards baseball cap: “Always on the grind!!”

He wrote “Magical night” over another separate snap of the sunset, adding a red heart emoji.

Tom tagged the Bakers Bay Gold and Ocean Club in his snaps, which is an exclusive, members-only residential community on the Caribbean island.

He also shared a snap of his boy Benjamin with his friends in a jacuzzi, which Tom captioned: “Boys will be Boys.”

Tom also has daughter Vivian, 11, with Gisele, and son Jack, 16, with his 52-year-old actress ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

He and Gisele were married for 13 years before they split in December 2022 and it appears the former couple have both officially moved on.

Sources have told Page Six the model has fallen for Joaquim, adding: “They’re deeply in love.”

It comes less than one year after Gisele denied talk she was dating the fitness instructor.

She told Vanity Fair in March 2023: “He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.”

Despite her protests, Gisele and Joaquim were last year regularly photographed together, paddleboarding, strolling on the beach, in the gym and picking each other up from the airport.

Another insider told Page Six they have been together for over a year, while Tom has been spotted with 38-year-old model Irina Shayk.