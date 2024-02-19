Jessie James Decker has given birth to her fourth child with husband Eric Decker.

The 35-year-old country star - who is already mum to Vivianne, nine, Eric Jr., seven, and Forrest, five - welcomed a som named Denver Calloway Decker on February 9 and she shared her joy in a post on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of the new parents with baby Denver, Jessie wrote: "Our beautiful boy is here ... Denver Calloway Decker 8.7 2/9/24."

She added another snap of her baby boy looking cosy in a onesie.

Jessie and her husband found out she was expecting shortly before they went on a trip to celebrate their 10th anniversary and she felt inspired to take the children with them after the happy news.

She said: "I was just so emotional and excited and feeling the family love, I was like, 'Let's just switch gears and take the kids with us. It was really special to spend it with the babies because we have another baby on the way and it's such a family affair for us."

The 'Should Have Known Better' singer recently revealed her fourth pregnancy had come as a surprise and she was thinking it was about time her husband underwent a vasectomy.

Answering questions from her fans on Instagram, she explained: "We were very, very surprised. "As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done."

Although they were surprised to be expecting a new addition, they couldn't be happier. She gushed: "Being able to have another little baby is the most incredible blessing. "We are all just over the moon."