Adam Sandler thought he'd been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive when he was told about winning the People’s Choice Icon Award.

The actor was presented with the award at Sunday night's (18.02.24) People's Choice ceremony by his longtime friend and collaborator Jennifer Aniston, and when he took the microphone at the event in Santa Monica, California, Sandler admitted there was a mix-up when his agent called to tell him about the prize.

He told the audience: "This is going to be a little humiliating. I know you should prepare a speech for a big night like this. I had one prepared. So when my agent called me and told me I won the People’s Choice Icon Award, I was driving and had him on speakerphone and I was also eating Frosted Flakes.

"And I didn’t hear - I think I misheard him. I thought he said, ‘Congratulations Adam, you won the People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive.’ So anyway, I wrote a speech for that."

Sandler went on to give his speech as if he'd won the Sexiest Man Alive title, declaring: "I have to admit, three words keep popping into my head right now: about friggin’ time.

"For decades, Adam Sandler has been waiting patiently on the sexy bench with his legs wide open, radiating sensuality, finger-licking desirability and a slight him of man bulge, tastefully displayed for his, her or they’s pleasure.

"But now that this award has finally been bestowed upon me, it will sit proudly on my nightstand where it will witness many feats of gymnastics performed gently on my fine as hell wife Jaquelina."

Sandler then went on to give thanks for the award he actually received, adding: "I do want to say something real tonight to everybody. Thanks to all the people who’ve worked hard on the movies - Aniston, you’re one of them.

"My friends for being such a huge part of all we do. My family for always making me feel loved … My daughters, Sadie and Sunshine, not a minute goes by without me thinking of you and how much I love you and how awesome I think you are. You’re my best friends.

"And my darling wife Jackie, you are my partner for life. I love every car ride and every kiss we’ve ever had. Forever and ever my girl."