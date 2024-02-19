Wyatt Russell has become a father for the second time.

The 37-year-old actor and his wife Meredith Hagner welcomed son Boone Joseph - a sibling for their two-year-old boy Buddy - into the world last week and they are "overflowing" with love for the tot.

Meredith, 36, shared a photo over the weekend in which she and her husband shared a kiss while the newborn lay on her chest.

She captioned the Instagram post: "Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date. 8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing.[heart emoji] (sic)"

A number of the couple's famous friends commented on the post to congratulate the pair on the new arrival.

Reese Witherspoon wrote: "Welcome to the world, Boone!"

Alison Brie shared a string of blue heart emojis and commented: "Congratulations and welcome, Boone!!"

Olivia Munn added: "Welcome earthside little Boone."

Wyatt recently spoke of how "excited" Buddy was to become a big brother.

The 'Night Swim' actor told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He's as ready as he can be.

"I think he understands what's gonna happen. He's a pretty smart little guy.

"I think we're definitely doing our best to prepare him for the fact that, like, there will be another human being living in our home. But I think he's excited about it."

The 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' actor - who is the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn - previously admitted becoming a dad had changed his priorities and stopped him being interested in winning awards and critical acclaim for his work.

His father told The Rake magazine: "When you're making a movie, I just try to make what we intend to make as good as possible. I have no interest or care about awards."

Wyatt replied in the joint interview: "I have only become that way after the birth of my son.

"Before him I was concerned with my peers respecting me, but my son was born and I was like, F***that, who cares?

"It made me double down on wanting to do the best work."