Anthony Joshua, Jourdan Dunn and Yung Filly are among a host of stars to invest in Nala's Baby.

The naturally clean baby skincare range was founded by rapper Krept and influencer Sasha Ellese Gilbert during lockdown in 2020 as they sought to find a solution to treat their baby daughter's eczema in their kitchen at home, and they gradually expanded to create everyday products free from potentially harmful ingredients, launching in Boots in June 2022.

And now, a host of new investors have been unveiled that also include Krept's musical partner Konan, Yung Filly, K-Trap, Posty (GRM), and Nafe Smallz.

The news comes as the brand - which features 97-99% naturally-derived ingredients and products that are dermatologically approved, paediatrician approved, cruelty free, vegan, tear free, fully recyclable and made in Britain - expands into Tesco, Morrisons and Ocado across the UK.

Casyo 'Krept' Johnson, said: "We're thrilled to now be stocked in Tesco and other major retailers, continuing on our mission to bring Nala's Baby and our clean skincare ethos to households nationwide, making the range accessible for all families.

"We're particularly excited to announce the new launch of our Vanilla Cloud Body Butter, bringing a well-loved scent to one of our best-selling products, now available at Tesco."

Meanwhile, sportsman Anthony added: "It's important that we are careful about what we put on our body. Nala's Baby is the best out there, so I wanted to get involved and help take this product to the masses."

Yung Filly insisted the products aren't just for babies and he's looking forward to using them himself.

He said: "Best believe I'm going to start using this crème. I thought it was just for babies but Krept showed me, that this is what he uses on a daily."