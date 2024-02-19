The Kinks star Ray Davies says the Internet has "pulled together" his broken relationship with brother Dave Davies.

The brothers formed the band together back in the 1960s but their musical career was marred by their fights and bitter feuds over the years which eventually drove them apart - they now live on different continents with Ray, 79, remaining in his native London and Dave, 77, living in the US but the frontman says they do communicate online.

In an interview with The Times newspaper, Ray explained: "Well, he lives in New Jersey and I live in north London, but the Internet pulls us together. The band though, it's like family. You argue a lot and you fight, but you love each other really. It was always us against the world."

He went on to insist that although the brothers are in contact, fans shouldn't expect any sort of Kinks reunion. Ray added: "As for recording again, as for performing again? We'll never be the Kinks we were, but we never really break up."

The brothers' feuding became famous and they were involved in a notorious spat during Dave's 50th birthday party with Ray snatching his cake, throwing it on the floor and stamping on it.

When asked about the cake incident in 2017, Dave told the Daily Mail newspaper: "It is true. I think he probably paid for the cake, too, but that was Ray all over. He’d want me to have something like that - but then he couldn’t bear to see me with it."

Dave went on to insist he thinks the root of their problem dates back to their childhood and it's best for them not to be in the same room together.

He added to the publication: "I love him. He loves me, but when we’re in the same room, it doesn’t work. It’s worse when other people are around - when others are there Ray needs to perform, he needs to be the centre of attention.

"I like to say Ray was only happy for the first three years of his life - until I came along. But he’s still my brother."