Rosamund Pike felt it was "important" to wear a female designer to the BAFTA Awards.

The 'Saltburn' actress attended the event at London's Festival Hall on Sunday (18.02.24) wearing a blue pleated silk chiffon midi dress with exposed corsetry by Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri and she loves how the creative director understands the female form.

She told Vogue.com: “Wearing something from a house with a female designer at the helm feels important and connected.

“Maria Grazia Chiuri understands not just how a woman wants to look, but how she wants to feel, and her designs have an understanding of the female body and incorporate both structure and fluidity—two elements that make me feel confident and free.”

The 45-year-old actress had had her eye on the gown for some time.

She admitted: “I’ve been hoping to wear this dress since I saw it as part of a capsule couture collection on the shores of Lake Como.

“I was lucky enough to attend the haute joallerie show, designed by Victoire de Castellane, where Maria Grazia Chiuri designed a unique collection of dresses for this special event.”

Rosamund has embraced awards season as a "proper party - something actually fun".

She said: “To me, any event is about all five senses.

"“It’s not just about what you see, but also what you hear: a brilliant playlist of music, what you taste: usually a glass of bubbly, and what you smell: even fragrance. And then have time for a laugh and a dance before you go out the door. Take it seriously, but allow time for play.”