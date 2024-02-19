Prince William "loved" 'Oppenheimer'.

The Prince of Wales attended the EE British Academy Film Awards in his capacity as BAFTA President on Sunday (18.02.24) and as he met with officials before the ceremony, he admitted he would be "pleased" if the nuclear bomb drama won an award.

William also told BBC executive Charlotte Moore he was a "big fan of Christopher Nolan", the movie's director.

'Oppenheimer' went on to win seven awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy.

But the prince confirmed he hasn't yet seen 'Oppenheimer's box office rival 'Barbie', and noted there were "lots of opinionated fans" outside Royal Festival Hall in London, where the ceremony took place.

The 41-year-old royal apologised to Elaine Bedell, the chief executive of the Southbank Centre, for his "last minute" decision to attend the ceremony alone as wife Catherine, Princess of Wales is recovering from abdominal surgery and admitted his spouse was disappointed not to be there with him.

He said: “She does love the Baftas”.

The couple - who have children Princes George and Louis, 10 and five, and Princess Charlotte, eight, together - have watched fewer movies than ever before this year but are hoping to "catch up" and see as many of the nominated films as possible.

Asked if he had seen many of the 38 movies nominated this year, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reports he said: “I’ve done the fewest I’ve ever done before, with my wife it’s been a bit – hopefully we’ll catch up.

“I’ll make my list tonight."

Inside the ceremony, William sat next to Cate Blanchett, who stood up to give him a hug once the attendees had been seated, and David Beckham - who was one of the evening's presenters - also made his way over to speak to the prince.