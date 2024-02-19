‘Helldivers 2’ developer Arrowhead has had to cap its concurrent player limit to “further improve server stability”.

The sci-fi shooter, which released earlier in February, beat ‘God of War: Ragnarok’ to be PlayStation’s most popular game on PC, reaching 400,000 players on Steam. Due to its immense success, some players experienced performance issues that made the title near-unplayable. Now, the developer has revealed they are “working around the clock” to solve the server problems.

In a post to their internal Discord server, developer Misty wrote: “Earlier tonight we had server related issues with a concurrent player spike. This lead to some mission payouts failing, some players being kicked to their ships, or being logged out.

“Our team is working around the clock to solve these issues. While we’ve been able to mitigate some of the causes, we are still struggling to keep up with the scaling that is needed to accommodate all of our Helldivers.

“Therefore, we’ve had to cap our concurrent players to around 450,000 to further improve server stability. We will continue to work with our partners to get the ceiling raised.

“If you have progression related issues, please restart the game in order for things to sync back up. Thank you for your continued patience.”