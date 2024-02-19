Katie Maloney found shooting season 11 of 'Vanderpump Rules' to be "awkward".

The 37-year-old star admitted that the TV show has recently been overshadowed by Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss' cheating scandal, which led to Tom's split from Ariana Madix.

Speaking to 'Extra', Katie explained: "It was the most awkward, frustrating season I have ever been part of because just coming off of the reunion, it was just a few months later.

"A lot of information was tricking in over that period of time … I am someone that leads with integrity and, really, my values and kind of moral code that I have, that’s where I was coming from."

Ariana, 38, is currently starring in a Broadway production of 'Chicago' and Katie feels proud of her showbiz pal.

She said: "She’s killing it, she’s killing it. I haven’t seen it yet - I am hopefully gonna be out in New York later in March … I’m happy for her."

On the other hand, Rachel quit 'Vanderpump Rules' in light of her cheating scandal, and the 29-year-old beauty recently revealed that she feels happier with her new lifestyle.

Rachel - who had a months-long affair with Tom - said on her 'Rachel Goes Rogue' podcast: "People are claiming that I said I would not be watching season 11 of 'Vanderpump Rules' ... I did not say that.

"I said that watching it would be a trigger for me, that I have things in place to keep me emotionally regulated as I watch it and process it with a therapist.

"But I am watching the season because I am very much still a focal point of their narrative. I'm not just going to bury my head in the sand and ignore everything that's going on."