Sylvester Stallone has joked that "greed" inspired season two of 'The Family Stallone'.

The reality TV series offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Stallone's family life, and the actor has joked about his reasons for committing to a second season of the show.

Stallone, 77 - who has daughters Sophia, 27, Sistine, 25, and Scarlet, 21, with his wife Jennifer Flavin - told Us Weekly: "The main reason is greed. We got to pay the rent. Girls, buy a new wheelbarrow. We got to build the house!"

Jennifer, 55, has promised that season two of the show will be distinctly different from the first.

She shared: "We’re much more comfortable now in front of the camera and just talking and being ourselves. And I think this season you’re going to see a lot more heart. You’re going to see a lot more love, and we laugh more in this."

Meanwhile, Stallone previously claimed that he was determined to shoot a reality TV show while he's "still relevant".

The Hollywood actor revealed that he wanted to "share this notoriety" with the world.

Stallone - who starred in the 'Rocky' and Rambo' film franchises - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "This would be great to share this notoriety with a reality show while you're still relevant.

"I love daughters, I love my wife and I wanted to share that. It's something that I think is entertaining."

Jennifer also revealed that she wanted the TV show to be an authentic look at their life.

She said: "I didn't want it to be set up. I didn't want it to be, 'Oh, we all get drunk and we all throw fits and we're screaming at each other.' I wanted to show people real life things that happen."