Michael Keaton was "hesitant and cautious" about making another 'Beetlejuice' movie.

The 72-year-old actor starred in the original Tim Burton-directed film in 1988, and Michael wrestled with the idea of reviving 'Beetlejuice' for many years.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Michael said: "We thought, ‘You got to get this right. Otherwise, just don't do it. Let's just go on with our lives and do other things.’ So I was hesitant and cautious, and [Tim] was probably equally as hesitant and cautious over all these years.

"Once we got there, I said, ‘Okay, let's just go for it. Let's just see if we can do it, if we can pull this off.'"

The new movie, 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', is scheduled to be released later this year, and will also star the likes of Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara and Jenna Ortega.

And despite his initial concerns, Michael relished shooting the much-anticipated new film.

He shared: "It's the most fun I've had on set in a long time."

Jenna has reunited with 'Wednesday' director Tim Burton to star in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', and the 21-year-old actress recently teased details about the new movie.

Jenna - who is best known for playing Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix show - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Visually, so exciting. Everything was practical. I think we're not using very much CGI or something like that at all."

Jenna also loved working with the film's star-studded cast, and she can't wait for 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to be released later this year.

Reflecting on the shoot, Jenna said: "Everyone did an incredible job. I felt so lucky to be there, it was insane ... I can't wait for people to see."