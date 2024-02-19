Beyonce believes Tina Knowles is a "visionary and a brilliant woman".

The 42-year-old singer has joined forces with her mom to launch Cecred, a new hair care brand, and Beyonce feels proud to be working with Tina, 70, on the business venture.

Beyonce told Essence magazine: "I woke up this morning, said my prayers, and really thought about the fact that my mom and I have been talking about this [hair care line] since I was a teenager. And what an honour to be able to do something so special with my mother, and to be able to share that with the world. This is meaningful.

"She’s a visionary and a brilliant woman and has worked so hard on this brand alongside me. She’s such a gift, and this is a bit surreal for me that it is finally here. It feels like all of her life’s learning, her 70 years, and now my 42 years, are generational and meant to be.

"Honouring the legacy and the wisdom passed down through generations, and mixing it with science and technology, is part of this line. It was important that we borrowed some of our past and brought it into the future."

Tina was a hairdresser who owned and ran her own salon before Beyonce found fame, and Tina has claimed that launching their new brand represents a "full-circle moment".

Tina - who has also enjoyed significant success as a fashion designer - said: "In the culture of black folks, all the way from the beginning: If you could do some hair, you’ll never be broke.

"I told my kids that. My mama told me that. So it’s just our legacy, and this full-circle moment feels amazing."