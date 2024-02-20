Rob Lowe feels concerned by the rising popularity of weight-loss drugs.

The 59-year-old actor is well known for his committed approach to health and wellness, and Rob is slightly fearful of the recent rise of weight-loss aids, like Ozempic, a prescription drug that's given to people with type 2 diabetes.

The Hollywood star told PEOPLE: "I see people who are taking all the new weight-loss drugs and that's great, and it's really changed their lives. But my concern always is, okay, now what?

"What’s the plan for the longevity of everything?"

Rob has actually become even more self-disciplined in recent years.

He said: "I'm trying to be even more disciplined now as I'm older just because as you get older, you need to watch what you eat even more than when you were younger.

"So I tried to cut sugar completely as my new year's resolution. And now I'm figuring, okay, that's not sustainable for me, but how do I really watch my sugar consumption?"

Meanwhile, Rob previously claimed that "science is catching up" to his health-conscious lifestyle.

The actor told GQ magazine: "People used to make fun of me. But now the science is catching up - that it's more than beauty sleep. It’s brain sleep, it's body sleep, it’s focus.

"The other thing is, as a guy in my fifties, I'm training in a very different way than I used to. The hardest thing for me has been to train less. I would train every day if I could - and, frankly, kind of punishing myself. If I don’t feel like I've just killed myself in the gym, I feel like it's been wasted time.

"Turns out, that's not true - it's particularly not true when you're not in your twenties and thirties anymore. So I'm really focusing on diet, rest, and being smarter and more strategic about the training."