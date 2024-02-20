Michael Keaton wanted 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to "feel handmade".

The 72-year-old actor is reprising his role as the 'ghost with the most' in a highly anticipated sequel to the original 1988 horror comedy, with Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder also back, and he has revealed how he and returning director Tim Burton want the new movie to look.

He told People magazine: “The one thing that he and I decided on early, early, early on from the beginning, if we ever did it again, I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology.

"It had to feel handmade...

"What made it fun was watching somebody in the corner actually holding something up for you, to watch everybody in the shrunken head room and say, ‘Those are people under there, operating these things, trying to get it right.' "

He admitted getting to work in that was thrilling, particularly after the Hollywood trend of relying on green screen for many big budget blockbusters.

He added: “It's the most exciting thing. When you get to do that again after years of standing in front of a giant screen, pretending somebody's across the way from you, this is just enormous fun.”

Keaton, who also previously worked with Burton on the likes of 'Batman' and 'Batman Returns', explained how he and the filmmaker want to make sure the sequel is done "right".

He said: "We thought, ‘You got to get this right. Otherwise, just don't do it. Let's just go on with our lives and do other things.’

"So I was hesitant and cautious, and he was probably equally as hesitant and cautious over all these years.

“Once we got there, I said, ‘Okay, let's just go for it. Let's just see if we can do it, if we can pull this off,’ "