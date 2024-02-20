Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's makeup is inspired by supermodels of the '90s.

The 36-year-old model explained that when it comes to getting ready for showbiz events, she doesn't want to spend all night taking her makeup off when she gets home so avoids "high-maintenance" looks and prefers to opt for a type of glamour that is reminiscent of catwalk stars from 30 years ago.

She told Vogue: "I always say to my make-up artist before a long night that I don’t want to be rubbing my make-up off for an hour when I get home at God-knows-what time. I’m a big lash girl and I always love gorgeous, glowing skin and something easy on the lips – sometimes a red lip is too high-maintenance to keep up with all night long. The vibe is glamour, matte ’90s supermodel and sexy."

When it comes to her routine for getting ready, Rosie explained that it is all a "fun process" that sometimes involves a small alcholic drink and she finds that preparing to go out is the "best part" of any night out.

She said: "It’s very girly. I have a whole dressing room for glam downstairs, so getting ready is a fun process – I might even have a little glass of something tonight before we leave. Getting ready is almost always the best part."

But when arriving home, Rosie finds the whole charade of getting ready for bed to be "anticlimactic because she wants to go to sleep as quickly as possible.

She said: "It’s so anticlimactic when I get home – I get unready as quickly as possible because it’s usually late, but I never go to sleep with my make-up on! That’s the time-consuming part, alongside taking out my hair – it’s torture to have to do that at 4 in the morning."