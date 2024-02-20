A human has had a chip implanted into their brain which will allow them to control a computer mouse with their thoughts.

Neuralink is the technology company founded by Elon Musk and a team of seven scientists and engineers in 2016 and now the billionaire businessman has explained that progess is going well with the patient as they try to get them to make as many clicks as possible with their mind.

He said: "Progress is good. The patient seems to have made a full recovery, with no ill effects that we are aware of. Patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking."

Neuralink's long-term ambition is to connect human brains to computers, and the firm ultimately hopes to help fight complex neurological problems.

Elon said: "The first @Neuralink product is called Telepathy

"Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking.

"Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs.

"Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Elon previously claimed that AI technology poses a potential "risk" to humanity.

The Tesla boss told the BBC in 2023: "We are seeing the most disruptive force in history here."

On the other hand, Elon suggested that AI technology could help to transform the labour market.

He shared: "There will come a point where no job is needed - you can have a job if you want one for personal satisfaction but AI will do everything."