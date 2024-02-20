Amazon has launched an AI shopping assistant named Rufus.

The tech giant - which also offers customers a physical assistant named Alexa - has created a feature that knows everything about the shopping giant and is hoping that it will be able to utilise all information from the Internet to help their users make decisions about potential purchases.

Amazon said: "Rufus knows Amazon’s selection inside and out, and can bring it all together with information from across the web to help them make more informed purchase decisions."

Amazon explained that Rufus can answer specific questions from users to help find what they need.

In a blog post, the tech giant said: "Customers can search for and discover products based on activity, event, purpose, and other specific use cases by asking a range of questions such as 'What do I need for cold weather golf?' or 'I want to start an indoor garden.' Rufus suggests shoppable product categories—from golf base layers, jackets, and gloves to seed starters, potting mix, and grow lights—and related questions that customers can click on to conduct more specific searches.

"Customers can now ask 'What’s the difference between lip gloss and lip oil?' or 'compare drip to pour-over coffee makers' so they can find the type of product that best suits their needs and make even more confident purchase decisions.

"Customers can use Rufus to quickly get answers to specific questions about individual products when they are viewing the product’s detail page, such as 'is this pickleball paddle good for beginners?', or 'is this jacket machine washable?', or “is this cordless drill easy to hold?”. Rufus will generate answers based on listing details, customer reviews, and community Q As