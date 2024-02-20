The 'Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase' is due to air on Wednesday (21.02.24).

This presentation, which is due to go live at 2pm UK time, is expected to focus on third-party games, and may include some titles that were originally Xbox exclusives.

Taking to X (formally Twitter), the official Nintendo UK account tweeted: "A #NintendoDirect: Partner Showcase is coming! Watch on-demand via YouTube on 21/02, 14:00 (UK), for around 25 mins of info focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners. (sic)"

Following the recent Xbox announcement that the company was planning to move four games over to other platforms – though notably not 'Starfield' or the upcoming 'Indiana Jones and the Great Circle', Xbox gaming boss Phil Spencer has insisted the showcase may officially reveal which titles will be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Previously, it was rumoured that 'Hi-Fi Rush' and 'Sea of Thieves' were planned to come to the Japanese console, as well as Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5).

In a report from The Verge, Tom Warren said: “Microsoft has been evaluating bringing certain Xbox exclusives to PS5 and Nintendo Switch in recent months.

“A new multi-platform approach for certain Xbox games is emerging inside Microsoft, we’re told, with the company weighing up which titles will remain exclusive and others that will appear on Switch or PS5 in the future."