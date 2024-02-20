'Undisputed' boss Ash Habib has confirmed the game will be getting additional fighters.

The early access boxing game, which is developed by Steel City Interactive, lets players take control of legendary athletes like Canelo Alvarez, Tyson Fury and Carl Frampton to decide who is king of the ring.

Now, the company's CEO and co-founder Ash Habib has revealed the studio is planning to bring more boxers to the game.

In an interview with Insider Gaming, he said: “As a boxing fan, I want everybody to be in this game. Our door isn’t closed as far as bring in people, additional fighters as the game goes.

“We do have some fighters that will be coming into Undisputed that are unannounced. So, it’s not a list of ‘this is it, no more’.”

Ash also emphasised he was determined to do whatever it takes to ensure fighters will sign on to the game, whilst ensuring the deal is fair for both the boxers and the studio.

He explained: “As far as licensing costs and things go, I’ve tried everything in my power to bring in everybody that I can.

“But, you know, if somebody’s asking for eight figures, that’s kind of difficult for a studio my size.”

The Steel City Interactive boss also revealed the company was "fully focused" on providing PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players with the best version of the title possible for its official launch.

He said: "We’re fully focused on our console development. We’re going through that process right now in terms of getting us to that version one launch on consoles.

“Launching the game on Steam or PC platforms is a completely different ballgame when it comes to consoles, so we’re just navigating that path at the moment.”