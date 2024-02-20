Cameron Monaghan has revealed he will only play Cal Kestis in live-action if the project continues the story from the 'Star Wars Jedi' games.

The 30-year-old actor voiced and provided the movement for the Jedi exile Cal Kestis in Respawn Entertainment's adventure titles – 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' and 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'.

Now, Cameron has emphasised he would love to reprise the role for the big screen, but only on the condition that his story from the video games are continued.

In an interview with The Direct, he said: "It would have to be right. By that I mean, it has to continue the story or the character in some way.

"I don't want him to just kind of show up to stand around and be there. I want him to mean something and for there to be a significance for the character itself. So, it would have to make sense. But in the right context then, yeah, absolutely."

Even if Cal doesn’t appear in a TV or movie set in the galaxy far, far away, Cameron previously confirmed that Respawn was developing a third 'Star Wars Jedi' game.

During an appearance at Ocala Comic Con, he said: "We're in the process of [making a third game] right now.

"That's a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things are said and done we’ll be able to go in and make something really cool."