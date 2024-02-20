Charli XCX is "not a role model".

The 31-year-old pop star has revealed that she has no interest in conforming to public or fan expectations.

The 'Break the Rules' hitmaker told The Face magazine: "I get tired of behaving in a way that people expect me, or expect pop stars, to behave. I’m not a role model - and I never did this because I wanted to be.

"But I understand it comes with the territory. I am a role model for a very flawed, genuinely real, non-perfect person. And that’s all I would ever want to be."

Charli believes that the pop industry has become increasingly dull over recent years, arguing that artists have become unduly worried about "how they’re perceived".

The singer explained: "I kinda miss the time when pop music was really volatile and crazy. I miss the Paris Hilton days.

"Everybody is so worried about everything right now, how they’re perceived, if this art they’ve created is going to offend anyone."

Charli confessed to having a love–hate relationship with the pop industry.

She said: "The main relationship in my life is the relationship I have with the industry I’m in, and the way it makes me feel. Sometimes it makes me feel incredible and sometimes it makes me feel like nothing."

What's more, Charli actually finds herself being drawn to "flawed" personalities.

The singer - who has worked with some of the biggest names in the pop industry, including Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello - added: "I remember my dad saying: ‘You know, Charli, you should be like Tom Hanks. He has a reputation for being nice'. And I was like, yeah, but I don’t know that people think Tom Hanks is cool."