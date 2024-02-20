Sir Sam Mendes is set to make four separate films about each member of The Beatles.

The 59-year-old filmmaker previously pitched the idea of making four separate movies about Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison to executives in Hollywood, and Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, of Sony Pictures Entertainment, were both wowed by his ambitious plans

Sam - who will direct all four films - told Deadline: "We went out to Los Angeles just before Christmas to pitch the project, and it’s fair to say we were met with universal enthusiasm.

"The reason Sony stood out from competing offers was down to Tom and Elizabeth’s passion for the idea, and commitment to propelling these films theatrically in an innovative and exciting way."

Sam is set to produce the project alongside his Neal Street Productions partner Pippa Harris and Neal Street's Julie Pastor.

Jeff Jones - who will executive produce the films for Apple Corps Ltd - said: "This project springs from an idea of Sam’s which he had over a year ago, and it’s a testament to his creative brilliance and powers of persuasion that Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sean Lennon and Olivia Harrison responded with such warmth and enthusiasm as soon as he spoke with them."

Jeff has also promised to create an "epic cinematic experience".

He shared: "We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time.

"To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege.

"From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures."