Mark Wahlberg wants to go on an adventure with Bear Grylls - but he needs his wife's permission.

The 49-year-old outdoor adventurer makes a cameo appearance in 'Arthur the King' - Mark's new action-adventure film - and the Hollywood star is now keen to test himself in the wild alongside Bear.

Asked if he'd ever be interested in going on a survivalist adventure with Bear, Mark told 'Entertainment Tonight': "If I get permission from my wife, yes."

Mark has been married to Rhea Durham since 2009, and she's reluctant for him to do "extreme" adventures.

The movie star said: "She doesn't think I need to be doing things that are too extreme.

"I mean, I'm not doing any Tom Cruise-type of stuff. But I do enough where it's like, 'Yeah, you don't want to put yourself in harm's way.'"

Mark plays an adventure racer who befriends a stray dog in 'Arthur the King', and the actor admitted that the shoot was a big challenge.

He explained: "You want to pay attention to the small stuff and you want to look the part.

"Unfortunately, I tore my meniscus the first day, so all my training went out the window."

At one point, Mark felt like the movie's future was hanging in the balance.

The actor - who is well-known for his dedication to his health and wellbeing - said: "I just felt like, you know, it took a long time to get the movie off the ground and we were in the middle of COVID, and if I had shut it down, I don't know if we would've got it up and running again.

"So I just kind of toughed it out and I found different ways of getting through."