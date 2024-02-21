DDG has admitted Halle Bailey's pregnancy wasn't planned.

The 26-year-old rapper - whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr - became a father for the first time late last year when the 'Little Mermaid' actress gave birth to their son Halo, and he's explained parenthood "just kinda happened" for them.

In a preview of his appearance on 'The Jason Lee Show' shared with People magazine, the YouTuber said: "We weren't aiming for a baby, but it just kinda happened. What are we going to do?"

The host pointed out the couple both had a lot going on at the time as he asked his guest how they agreed to go ahead and have their baby.

He said: “You’re on tour, and you’re successful in your own right and have been. She’s successful in her own right, and just came out of the biggest movie, like ever, and all the drama that came with that. That’s a very big adult conversation in your early 20s."

The 'Moonwalking in Calabasas' hitmaker insisted he and Halle, 22, had "always" wanted to be parents.

He replied: “Both of us have the same interest in being parents. And I feel like she always wanted to be a mom. We always kind of just give off that energy, and I always wanted a kid. So, from there we just made the decision to go through with it.”

Halle kept her pregnancy out of the public eye and refused to confirm speculation she was expecting her first child, and she recently explained why she had decided to do so.

Speaking in a video posted on Snapchat via the Snapchat Reply function, Halle told her followers: "I really appreciate people ... who are kind and understanding especially of me wanting to wait to share something this sacred and beautiful. I just wanted to make sure that I had a beautiful, private, healthy time in my journey ... "

The 'Color Purple' actress went on to reveal she did her best to avoid social media as much as possible during her pregnancy as she didn't want to comment on all the baby rumours.

She said: "I stayed off all social media, I really tried to, just to keep myself sane and ok. I know there was a lot of people who would always comment and be like: 'We know, girl, we know,' and I was like: 'It's great that you know but I'm going to just chill. That’s wonderful if you support me. If you don’t I hope you have a wonderful life'."