Kyle Richards gave Mauricio Umansky a set of "rules" to stick by after they split up.

The 55-year-old reality star split from the 53-year-old businessman - with whom she has daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and 15-year-old Portia - last summer after almost three decades of marriage and now he has explained to his daughters that even though he tried to do "everything possible" to save their marriage, Kyle needed "space" and allowed him to date other people but on the condition that they didn't speak about it.

Speaking in an upcoming clip from the season two premiere of 'Buying Beverly Hills', he told his daughters: "I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, and I wanted to do everything possible to just save it. Your mom came and she talked to me and said, 'I think I need space.

"She said to me, 'Listen, the rules are: you go out, you date, you do whatever it is you want to do. I'm not going to be asking you what you're doing, I don't want you to be asking me what I'm doing. We are separated...'"

Meanwhile, 'Real Housewives' star Kyle claimed that her former husband is "the person that likes to pretend everything’s okay, which makes it hard sometimes" but also admitted that if it wasn't for Mauricio, she wouldn't "take chances" in life.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', she said: "When we first met, we were really opposites. Complete opposites. And that worked. I always would joke and say – if it wasn’t for me, he would be dead, because I keep him safe. And if it wasn’t for him, I would never take chances in life.

"And that worked. And also like — we always grew. Because we’ve been together since our early twenties."

The TV star broke down in tears when a friend pointed out that the marriage had lasted "such a long time" as she claimed that even though that is "admirable", she isn't feeling "proud" of her relationship right now.

She said: "I know. And it is very admirable and it’s always been something I’m very proud of. I’m not proud right now.

""[It's a letdown]. For me, for him, for the kids, for people who don’t even know us. I mean complete strangers are like, ‘We looked up to you guys and you made us believe in true love."