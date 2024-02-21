Kelly Osbourne's son has given her a "purpose in life".

The 39-year-old star and her boyfriend Sid Wilson welcomed son Sidney into the world in November 2022 and the former 'Fashion Police' host insisted she had no "adjustment period" as she settled into parenthood because she has willingly embraced all aspects of having a child.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Mom life is the absolute best.

"There was no adjustment period for me because I love it all. The good, the bad, the ugly, I take it all. It's so much fun.

"It's given me a purpose in life like nothing ever has. Just getting to watch my little man grow and seeing him become a little person is just, like, it's gonna make me cry if I keep talking about it."

Kelly has particularly enjoyed trying her little boy on new foods, and he's already discovered a firm favourite.

She said: "His favourite food is cheese. He loves all kinds of cheese and he'll sometimes eat so much cheese that he smells of cheese."

But the reality star lets the Slipknot rocker do most of the cooking in their household.

She said: "I leave the cooking to dad. He is a much better cook than I am. Much better."

Kelly's parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, returned to their native UK last year and the 'Papa Don't Preach' singer previously explained how she and her family plan to divide their time between the UK and the US so Sidney can spend time with his relatives.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "My parents have been incredible and been with me every step of the way on this journey.

"They're gonna be on the journey with us, as you know. I will be splitting my time, half the time in the U.K., half the time here, which is great since Sid’s half-English as well.

"He has all of his family over there, and my child will be able to have the same kind of life I did, just not on the road."