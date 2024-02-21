Dua Lipa has "gotta be able to dance" in her dresses.

The 'Training Season' actress attended the EE Bafta Awards in a voluminous red Valentino gown with scarf neckline at the weekend, but had a wardrobe change for something more "freeing", a sheer black feather-trimmed number from the same fashion house, ahead of British Vogue’s annual Fashion + Film party in partnership with Tiffany + Co. at Annabel’s afterwards so she could let her hair down properly.

She told Vogue.com: “You know I’m always down for a good afterparty.

“For the awards, we had a gorgeous custom Valentino dress that had this very dramatic long train. So I wanted to switch things up for afterwards and go for something that felt a bit lighter and freeing. Something I could dance in–and this custom sheer black Valentino dress was perfect for that."

Discussing her secret to the perfect look, she said: "[It should be] something fun, maybe a little bit unexpected–and you’ve gotta be able to dance in it.

To accessorise her outfit, Dua turned to Tiffany + Co. to "really take it to the next level", teaming the gown with a diamond necklace from the archives, as well as a Schlumberger by Tiffany + Co. Three Leaves ear clips with diamonds, and a yellow gold and diamond Tiffany Knot ring.

She said: "You can never go wrong with a little shimmer... I love any chance to mix metals."

Up next for the 28-year-old star is the BRIT Awards next month, where she is up for Best Song and Best Artist, and she's looking forward to the celebrations afterwards, whether she wins or not.

She said: “My favourite parties are the ones that go into the wee hours of the night with your best mates. That’s when the best memories are made.”