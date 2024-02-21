Tom Sandoval was "addicted" to Rachel Leviss amid their cheating scandal.

The 40-year-old star had a months-long affair with Rachel, which led to his split from Ariana Madix, and Tom has now claimed that he loved Rachel at the time.

He said on the latest episode of 'Vanderpump Rules': "What we had was definitely love, that's why I was so addicted to it, that's why I couldn't see anything else.

"It's not like we were just hanging out having sex. The hanging out was, like, the best part."

Tom hasn't spoken to Rachel, 29, since filming 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'.

The brunette beauty was receiving treatment at a mental health facility at the time, and they've both now moved on with their lives.

Tom - who is now dating Victoria Lee Robinson - said: "The last time I talked to Rachel, I didn't think it was going to be the last time I spoke to her.

"In that conversation, she did tell me she was extending again in the facility. I told her I loved her and that we would talk later."

Meanwhile, Rachel recently revealed that she "ghosted" Tom in an effort to move on with her life.

The reality star made a concerted effort to distance herself from Tom after news of their affair became public and they were both widely criticised.

The TV star - who quit 'Vanderpump Rules' in 2023, after spending time at a mental health facility - said on her 'Rachel Goes Rogue' podcast: "I've been advised that that would be the best way for me to end it. Because if I tried to explain the reasons why I'm breaking up with him, he would figure out a way to get back into my good graces."