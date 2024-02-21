Bradley Cooper was "freaking out" when he met Jay-Z and Beyonce.

The 49-year-old actor had talks with the couple when he wanted the 'Formation' hitmaker to play aspiring singer Ally in his movie 'A Star is Born' - a role which ultimately went to Lady Gaga - and he was amazed to find the '99 Problems' rapper sitting on the sofa watching daytime TV show 'Judge Judy'.

Bradley said during a recent interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation: "I went to Beyoncé's house, and Jay-Z was watching Judge Judy, I still remember. I'm not kidding. And I was freaking [out]. I remember I had this weird cough when I was pitching it to her.

"It was crazy. She was incredible and so was he, and we developed it for like a year together. I mean, she's one of the greatest people of all time. Then that fell through."

The 'Maestro' filmmaker then wanted Adele for the role, but she only texted him back once and said she was "busy".

And after hearing Gaga sing at a benefit concert, Bradley knew he had found the right person to play Ally opposite him as singer Jackson Maine.

He said: "It just blew the doors off of the whole place, and it was in that moment where it was like, 'That's it. What was I even thinking?' And then I asked to meet her."

Gaga and Bradley ended up winning the Oscar for Best Original Song for their duet of 'Shallow' from the film.

The film's soundtrack sold more than six million copies worldwide and received a BAFTA Award and four Grammy Award wins out of seven nominations, including nominations for Song of the Year two years in a row.

Adele previously revealed she was open to pursuing an acting career - but for one movie only, which remains a mystery.

She told Vanity Fair: “There is one movie I want to do, but the guy whose movie it would be, he’s not mentally ready to write the script for it.

“I bug him every now and then about it, but he’s just not there yet. But that’s the only role I ever want. Because I think I’d nail it. I think I’d do really, really, really good at it.”