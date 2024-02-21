Simu Liu is happy to let Marvel control his destiny.

The 34-year-old actor is set to reprise the role of Shang-Chi in the sequel to the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' but is willing to be at the beck and call of the studio when it comes to his superhero work.

Quizzed about his place in the Marvel set-up, Simu told ComicBook.com: "Oh man, I don't know to be honest.

"I mean, those things are just so above my pay grade. I just wanna continue to be a fan of it. You know, when I get a call of like, 'Hey, this is what you're in and this is where you're going to show up. And, this is when you're going to need to be blacked out for.' That's kind of generally what tends to happen."

A release date for the 'Shang-Chi' sequel is yet to be confirmed but Simu has complete faith that returning director Destin Daniel Cretton will do a "brilliant job" on the movie.

The 'Barbie' actor said: "Destin is such a special filmmaker and we're very happy to have him on the sequel. So, he'll be working on that and we're really excited to see what he comes up with. I think he's going to do a brilliant job."

Simu previously said that he was relaxed about the sequel as the success of the first film proved that audiences have an interest in the character.

Liu – the first Asian star to lead the cast of an MCU blockbuster – told Collider: "Generally, you're under the most pressure when something is unproven. There's really high stakes. I remember shooting the first movie and feeling like, 'Okay, we're essentially crafting this character, every single day.'

"The stakes could not be higher because it was a 100 bajillion dollar movie budget. I feel like those are the circumstances under which the pressure would be the highest."