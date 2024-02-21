Samsung plans to use AI in its Galaxy smartwatches to "unlock a whole new era of expanded, intelligent health experiences.”

The Korean tech giant has revealed it will be using Artificial Intelligence to optimize "various categories of devices across various services", including its range of wearables.

Dr. TM Roh, Samsung MX CEO and President, said in an update: "In the near future, select Galaxy wearables will use AI to enhance digital health and unlock a whole new era of expanded, intelligent health experiences. Samsung will keep enriching and expanding Galaxy AI experiences across categories through collaborations with more industry-leading AI partners."

No further details on their plans are known at this time.

However, the company has also vowed to enhance its "Galaxy device security and privacy" amid concerns about how safe, secure and trustworthy the development and use of AI is.

Roh said in a newsletter: "It’s also important to raise the standards of security and privacy in this new era of data-intensive mobile experiences. That is one of the reasons we’ve taken a hybrid approach that combines on-device and cloud-based AI. Besides ensuring seamless usability, this lets users limit some features to function entirely on-device, giving them greater control over what they do with their data. We remain committed to enhancing Galaxy device security and privacy by providing users with transparency and choice."