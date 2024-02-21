San Diego Police Department has warned Apple Vision Pro user not to cross the road wearing one of the virtual reality headsets.

The official Instagram for the police SDPD posted a clip of a person using the mixed-reality headset and walking by a collision outside of the crosswalk or zebra crossing in the UK.

In the caption, they advised: “Keep those virtual experiences on the sidewalk, folks, and let’s cross streets the old-fashioned way — with our eyes wide open to the real world, unobstructed and without distractions!”

Another warning was released published after someone wore the headset whilst driving one of Tesla's Cybertrucks with their hands off the steering wheel.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg posted to X: "Reminder—ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times."