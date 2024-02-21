Uber Eats is bringing its self-driving robot delivery service to Japan.

The food delivery platform has announced its driver-less deliveries, which launched in Miami and Fairfax, Virginia, will head to Tokyo at the end of March.

Uber Eats has teamed up with Mitsubishi Electric and delivery robotics firm Cartken on the autonomous delivery service.

Anjali Jindal Naik, Cartken's co-founder, commented: "This collaboration signifies a leap forward in redefining the future of food delivery, making it more accessible and sustainable to consumers in Japan."

The Model C robot uses AI and is capable of human walking speed.

Uber has also partnered with Motional, Nuro and Serve Robotics to trial the service in other US cities.

Meanwhile, Japan previously rolled out “humble and lovable” delivery robots that can look as if they are crying.

Revised traffic laws in the country allowed the self-driving bots to navigate streets across the nation from April, with the four-wheeled machines chirping crowd-friendly messages such as: “Excuse me, coming through” and: “Another cold day, isn’t it? How about some hot drinks?”

Backers of the experiment hope it will help tackle labour shortages and rural isolation in the country, and say the robots could end up assisting elderly and vulnerable people in isolated areas get access to shopping.

Hisashi Taniguchi, president of Tokyo-based robotics firm ZMP, which has produced the DeliRo machines, told AFP about the challenges they will face on the streets: “They are still newcomers in human society, so it’s natural they’re seen with a bit of discomfort.”

Hisashi added it was vital the machines were seen as “humble and loveable” to win over residents, with the DeliRo bots featuring huge expressive eyes that can be made to look tear-filled if passers-by refuse to let them through.

The robots are monitored by humans and limited to trundle along at a maximum of four miles per hour.