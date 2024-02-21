Alan Cumming feels a "duty" to support members of the LGBTQ community.

The 59-year-old actor - who came out as bisexual in 1998 - has revealed that he's keen to lend his support to "young queer people who are feeling that they don't belong".

Alan told PEOPLE: "As a member of that community and a proud one, I feel I have a duty actually as someone who has a platform to look back and remember what it felt like.

"I didn't feel that there were role models and people who were well known speaking out [when I was growing up].

"Why wouldn't I want to help young queer people who are feeling that they don't belong and that they're worried about their future when there's someone like me who has also felt like that?"

Alan dated men and women before marrying Grant Shaffer back in 2007.

The actor now believes he met his husband at the perfect point in his life.

Alan - who was also married to Hilary Lyon between 1985 and 1993 - explained: "I'd had a lot of bad failed relationships, and I was ready to not have a bad one.

"There's certain things that happened in my life that have made me who I am and made me understand myself so much better.

"By the time I met Grant - we started going out with each other when we were nearly 40 - all those things had sort of come out and I had done a lot of therapy. I was ready to be honest and open about what I could bring to the table and what I felt I wasn't capable of. We started our relationship just being very honest with each other."