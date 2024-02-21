Olivia Rodrigo feels excited for "all the good times ahead" after turning 21.

The 'Good 4 U' hitmaker turned 21 on Tuesday (20.02.24) and Olivia has taken to social media to celebrate her landmark birthday.

Alongside some behind-the-scenes photos of her birthday celebrations, the brunette beauty wrote on Instagram: "21!!! so grateful for all of the incredible things I’ve been able to experience so far and so excited for all the good times ahead [heart emojis] thx 4 all the love [kiss emoji] (sic)"

Prior to that, Olivia revealed that she was celebrating her final day of "hypothetically" underage drinking.

The singer was joined at a party by some of her showbiz pals, including Iris Apatow, Conan Gray and Tate McRae.

Alongside a series of photos from the bash, Olivia wrote on Instagram: "I’ll blow out the candles, happy birthday to me."

The chart-topping star later joked that it was her last day of underage drinking.

She said: "Today is my last day of being able to underage drink (hypothetically)!!!! (sic)"

Olivia is set to begin her world tour in the coming days, and the pop star recently revealed that she's looking forward to performing in front of her fans.

Olivia also admitted that she was excited to celebrate her landmark birthday, before she embarks on her Guts World Tour.

The award-winning star told Variety: "I’m so excited! It’s a very serendipitous week, right? And these songs were made to be sung in a crowd … the lyrics, I’m hoping, will resonate even more in person.

"I think it’s going to be an unforgettable experience especially since 'Sour' came during a pandemic.

"I’m really happy with how everything is going and there’s a lot of fun things we have planned in terms of visuals and stuff like that."