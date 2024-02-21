Ariana Madix isn't ready to forgive Tom Sandoval for his cheating scandal.

The 38-year-old star split from Tom in 2023, after it emerged that he had a months-long affair with Rachel Leviss, and Ariana has now accused her ex-partner of refusing to accept responsibility for his actions.

Ariana said on 'Vanderpump Rules': "He still will not take responsibility for what he did. So ease up?! I'm not gonna be like, 'Hey everybody, it's me Ariana on my Instagram Story, if you guys could just like, be nice to my ex-boyfriend who did all these things...' that's not happening."

Tom, 40, has spoken openly about his mental health struggles over the last year.

And while Ariana has some sympathy for her ex-boyfriend, she also believes that he only has himself to blame.

She said: "I can understand that he has had some thoughts and some feelings, but those thoughts and those feelings are based on a situation he created."

By contrast, Rachel previously took to social media to apologise to Ariana.

The TV star wrote on Instagram in 2023: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

Rachel, 29, also promised to reflect on her mistakes, admitting that she needed to make "healthier choices".

She said: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"