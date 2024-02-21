Travis Kelce is on his way to support Taylor Swift on her ‘Eras Tour’.

The NFL star, 34, has been celebrating his Kansas City Chiefs team’s win over the San Francisco49ers in this month’s Super Bowl – with Taylor, 34, leaving them to continue her concerts in Australia just before a victory parade for the Chiefs erupted in gun violence on 13 February.

He has now been spotted hopping on a private jet from the US to make it in time for Taylor’s first ‘Eras’ show in Sydney, Australia, with the tight end set to land early in the morning due to the time difference.

Rumours had swirled he may not make the gig as he was recently spotted relaxing as he played golf at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Travis’ dad added to the rumours when he said he didn’t know if his son would be traveling to Sydney to join Taylor.

When asked if his boy had any upcoming travel plans by the ‘Sydney Herald Square’, Ed Kelce said: “Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen.

“He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.”

Along with the celebrations over his Super Bowl win, Travis has been busy

Recording his ‘New Heights’ podcast with his 36-year-old fellow NFL player brother Jason Kelce.

Ed Kelce added due to Travis and Taylor’s hectic work schedules, they will have to work hard to stay together, saying: “They just need to find their way together.”

Taylor is set to perform in Sydney from 23 to 26 February before she travels to Singapore to continue her tour.

The last time Travis jetted overseas to see the Grammy-winner perform was in November when he travelled to Argentina on his team’s rest week amid the 2023 NFL season.