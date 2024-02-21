King Charles has been flooded with “so many wonderful messages and cards” from well-wishers amid his cancer battle.

The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of the illness on 5 February but has now returned to public duties and said the support from the public has been so overwhelming it has reduced him to sobbing.

His first engagements in more than two months on Wednesday (21.02.24) as he undergoes cancer treatment saw him join a meeting of the Privy Council at Buckingham Palace, which was followed by an audience with the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Lieutenant Commander Will Thornton introduced Mr Sunak at the event by saying: “The Prime Minister, Your Majesty.”

The PM walked across the room and shook the King’s hand firmly in their first private audience since December, with Charles joking the break was a “bit of a gap”.

Mr Sunak told him it was “wonderful to see you looking so well”, while a relaxed and seemingly jovial Charles said: “Well, it’s all done by mirrors.”

The PM told him Britain was “behind you”, and Charles revealed: “I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards. Reduced me to tears most of the time.”

Mr Sunak added: “I can imagine. As I said, everyone is behind you, and it’s been nice to see the spotlight that it’s shone on the work the charities do in this area.”

Charles said: “I hear there been a lot more interest on those main wonderful cancer charities many of which I’ve been patron for years.”

The PM confirmed: “They’ve done incredible work up and down the country, nice to be recognised.”

The pair then sat down for their private audience, and palace sources said the engagements were a sign of “State business, as usual” for the king.

Charles’ cancer diagnosis came after he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate, though his cancer is not related to the condition.