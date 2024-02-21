Machine Gun Kelly has used his latest song to admit his shock body blackout tattoo was sparked by a “breakdown”.

The 33-year-old singer – born Colson Baker – stunned fans on Tuesday (20.02.24) when he posted images on social media showing he has had both arms and his torso covered in dark ink – which came days after his actress partner, 37, displayed her dramatic new tattoo sleeve at the People’s Choice Awards.

MGK – born Colson Baker – opened up about his huge inking in his new ballad ‘Don’t Let Me Go’, released on Wednesday (21.02.24) – a day after he shared a photo of himself with the dark tattoo on his Instagram.

He sang: “Lately my thoughts eating me alive, Laid in the bed thinking maybe the hate’ll finally go away if I’m not alive, Wish I didn’t listen just like I wish they would understand me one time, I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line, Everything’s just fine.”

MGK also appeared to tackle the ups and downs of his relationship with ‘Jennifer’s Body’ Megan on the track.

The rapper’s blackout tattoo, which covers the majority of his arms, upper chest and shoulders, was done by celebrity inker Roxx in December 2023.

She said online about the huge inking: “Made some art with @machinegunkelly. Never met a tougher one.”

Her message prompted MGK to say in the comments section of her post: “Thanks for the joy and the pain.”

An insider has said MGK got the tatt to show Megan he can “change” for the sake of their relationship.

The source told DailyMail.com: “Colson has told Megan that one major reason he did his latest blackout tattoo was not only for a spiritual reason, but he also wanted her to know he did it for her.

“He wants her to know that no matter what one does with their own body, they both share each other and his body is her body and he also wants to remove so much confusion from his previous tattoos.”