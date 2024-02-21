Blake Lively included two $40 charms in tribute to her husband Ryan Reynolds with the $500,000 of bling she wore to the Super Bowl.

‘The Age of Adaline’ actress, 36, was at the big game in Las Vegas on 11 February at the Allegiant Stadium with friends including NFL star Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift, 34, and has now admitted she was wearing as much jewellery as Johnny Depp’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ character Captain Jack Sparrow.

In an Instagram post in which the mum-of-four shared the secrets of her Super Bowl outfit – which featured a red Balenciaga x Adidas tracksuit: “Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes. I took pictures upside down and had no clue.”

Revealing how she added charm bracelets showing ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Wolverine’ characters in reference to Ryan’s acting career, she said: “I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07

“I borrowed more jewelry than the skelton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.”

Adding about how she partied after the Super Bowl, Blake went on: “And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the ‘Twilight Zone’ would look like.”

Blake’s two “best friends” heart charms formed masks representing Deadpool, played by her husband in the Marvel franchise, and Wolverine, portrayed by Hugh Jackman – with the pair’s superheroes set to reunite in an upcoming flick.

The actress added: “Turns out you’re not supposed to wear BOTH halves of the friendship necklace yourself. Who knew the middle school days were damaging after all.”

Blake finished off her day out at the Super Bowl by joining the after party for the Kansas City Chiefs win over the San Francisco49ers.

The other jewellery Blake showed off at the Super Bowl included Tiffany and Co bracelets and layers of necklaces, with her entire set estimated to be worth $469,075.