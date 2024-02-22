Emma Stone will never joke about her friend Taylor Swift again after facing fierce backlash.

The 35-year-old star jokingly referred to her pal, 34, as an "a-hole" backstage at the Golden Globe Awards last month, but some of the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker's fans took the comments very seriously.

She told Variety magazine: “I definitely won’t make a joke like that again… because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context."

She pointed at herself, teasing: "What a dope."

Emma had won the Golden Globe for best film actress in a comedy or musical for her role in 'Poor things', and her famous friend was seen cheering and applauding her.

Speaking to reporters backstage, she quipped: "What an a******. I've known her for almost 20 years. I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful. And yes, what an a******."

The pair have been close ever since meeting at the Young Hollywood Awards back in 2008, and Emma previously admitted that Taylor helped her land tickets to the opening night of the 'Eras Tour'.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, she said: "The concert was pretty amazing. I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time.

"I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get.

"She’s a wonderful friend. She blows my mind. I mean, the amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience - I’ve never seen anything like it."

At the time of the concert - which took place at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium in March 2023 - the 'Cruella' star went viral as she was spotted in the crowed singing along to hits such as 'You Belong With Me'.

Even though Emma won an Oscar for her role in all-singing, all-dancing 2016 film 'La La Land', when asked if she would ever like to join Taylor on stage for a duet, she rebuffed the idea immediately.

She added: "Oh, God, hell no! “I can’t sing, like, for a massive stadium. Let’s not even go down that road. She has insane talent — I could never do what she does!"