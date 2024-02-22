Wayne Rooney applied to study law at university, because he wanted to wear a barrister's wig.

The 38-year-old former England soccer captain became fascinated with the subject during his wife Coleen Rooney's public "Wagatha Christie" trial against his fellow former England teammate Jamie Vardy's significant other Rebekah Vardy.

Wayne was so keen to wear a court wig he applied to study a course at Nottingham University, but he then landed a job as head coach of Washington-based soccer side DC United.

Speaking on the 'Stick to Football' podcast, he said: "I did apply - it was to Nottingham University - I applied to go in and try and study, but then I did go away.'

"I want to do it to get one of those wigs on!"

Wayne has insisted he has always "looked at" law as a possible destination for his career, and during the Wagatha Christie trial, he even advised Coleen's barristers what questions to ask.

The trial came about after Coleen, 37, was sued for libel by Rebekah, 42, after she accused her of leaking details of her private life to the press.

The feud was dubbed "Wagatha Christie" by the media, in a nod to the pair being "Wags", an acronym used to refer to wives and girlfriends of high-profile sportsmen and women.

Coleen won the court case, and claimed she had always "stuck to [her] truth", while Rebekah has always maintained her innocence.

Speaking about his interest in law, Wayne added: "To be fair, it’s something that I’ve always watched and looked at as well.

"When Coleen had the court case with Rebekah Vardy, I was there with the barrister and the lawyers, and I was saying to the barrister, 'You need to ask this question.' "

Wayne coached DC United from July 2022 until October 2023, when he was appointed the new manager of Championship side Birmingham City.

However, his spell in charge of the Blues last less than three months, and he was sacked in early January after two wins in 15 games.