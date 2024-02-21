‘Elden Ring: Shadow of the Eritree’s release date has reportedly leaked ahead of its trailer.

The DLC, which will be a follow-up to the 2022 action-adventure title that was developed by FromSoftWare Inc. and is based on the vision of George R. R. Martin - writer of 'Game of Thrones' - is due to receive a gameplay trailer later today (21.02.24). However, according to the leaker billbil-kun, an industry insider who has had an impressive track record regarding PlayStation news, the additional content for the game is going to launch on 21 June 2024.

The source claimed that two special editions of the game are set to release on that date, which will contain the main title, as well as the DLC.

The two releases are allegedly due to cost €79.99 and €259.99 for the Game of the Year and and the Collector’s Editions respectively.

Thankfully, fans likely won’t have to wait long for its official announcement, as a “presentation" on the ‘Elden Ring’ YouTube channel will show off what is due to be added to the game in the three-minute long trailer, which is set to air at 3pm UK time/4pm CET/7am PST.

‘Elden Ring’ is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.