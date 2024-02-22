Phil Spencer says XBox is just trying to "deliver on what the majority" of customers want.

The 56-year-old businessman is the CEO of Microsoft gaming and as such heads up all things with their signature console and admitted that whilst most customers purchase games digitally these days, they still ship games in both formats.

He told GamesFiles: "We ship games physically and digitally, and we're really just following what the customers are doing. And I think our job in running Xbox is to deliver on the things that a majority of the customers want. And right now, a majority of our customers are buying games digitally.

The XBox still comes with a disc drive, and he noted that in the current age, that is a "real issue" in terms of finding manufacturers willing to make such parts as he explained that it all has such an "impact" on overall costs.

He added: "This is a real issue, just in terms of the number of manufacturers that are actually building drives and the cost associated with those. And when you think about cogs that we're going to go put in a console – and as you have fewer suppliers and fewer buyers – the cost of the drive does have an impact."