Apple has tightened iMessage's security to prevent future quantum computing hacking.

The PQ3 protocol is a brand new defence algorithm built by the tech giant to keep sensitive and critical data protected.

Apple wrote in a new blog post: “More than simply replacing an existing algorithm with a new one, we rebuilt the iMessage cryptographic protocol from the ground up.

“It will fully replace the existing protocol within all supported conversations this year.”

It works by generating encryption keys for an iMessage text, which is sent to Apple's servers, where a fresh key is made so that locks hackers out.

This is Apple's response to what is being dubbed "Q-Day", "The day quantum computers can render all current encryption methods meaningless", as per PC Mag's definition.